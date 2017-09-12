Apple Set To Unveil iPhone 8 Around Noon Today

Can you guys believe the first iPhone was released TEN YEARS AGO? 2007 was when Apple released the first model, and now thanks to a few iOS 11 code leaks online—we’re getting a glimpse of what we can expect for the newest version.

There are actually 3 versions set for release this time: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the premium iPhone X.

Many of the expected new features have already been seen on other smartphones, but this time around…look for Brighter Screens, wireless charging, facial recognition, no more home button, and a slew of “augmented reality apps,” which could change the way you use your phone — whether it’s placing virtual furniture in your living room to see how it looks before you buy it, or playing more Pokemon Go-style games.

The phone will be unveiled later around noon our time.