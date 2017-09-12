Couple Trapped In Rat Infested Room On Island Wrecked By Irma Are ‘Abandoned By The British Government’

A British couple have been hiding in a rat invested bathroom with no water for five days in the British Virgin Island as the island descended into lawlessness because of Hurricane Irma. From Yahoo!:

Jos and Julia have not received any support from the Foreign Office, their family say, and officials could not even tell Julia where to go for help when she contacted them on Saturday. Ian Smart, Jos’ father, said that they were too scared to leave the room as the “lawlessness is getting worse”. “They have not had any water for a day, they have got a bit of juice, but they are trying to keep under the radar,” he said. Mr Smart, an architect, said: “During Irma they said that the sounds were apocalyptic and they have likened it to a war zone. The family have contacted the FCO and their local MP Rory Stewart, who is also a foreign office minister, but say that it is a one way conversation with them informing officials of the couple’s situation but not being given any information or help in return. Mr Smart said that alongside the fact that the pair are running out of food and water, there are claims coming out of the island that there has been looting with armed criminals overpowering security guards and the army.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We have been in regular contact with the Dutch and the Americans since the onset of this crisis to co-ordinate our response and help for all those affected. “We understand that evacuation is based on individual need, rather than nationality, with the most vulnerable prioritised. It is not due to the lack of an arrangement. Indeed a number of British citizens were evacuated from the island by the US yesterday. “We are in touch with British nationals on St Maarten and have advised them to follow the local advice on the ground. While we are unable to get a consular team to Saint Maarten, we have deployed staff to Curacao to help British nationals evacuated there from Saint Maarten.”