Dad Brought His New Girlfriend To The First Day Of School

Where is the line when it comes to co-parenting? This is Amber. She called this morning because she isn’t sure she has a right to be upset that her ex-husband brought his new girlfriend to their daughter’s first day of school without telling him.

The part that really got under her skin was while they were dropping her off was that the girlfriend wanted pictures together and with her boyfriend and their daughter.

I’ve never been a parent in a c0-parenting situation. My only knowledge of the parent’s point of view is what I barely remember as a child and by watching “Teen Mom”.

So we asked you.