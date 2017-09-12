Dad Brought His New Girlfriend To The First Day Of School

Filed Under: Co-parenting, first day of school
(Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Where is the line when it comes to co-parenting? This is Amber. She called this morning because she isn’t sure she has a right to be upset that her ex-husband brought his new girlfriend to their daughter’s first day of school without telling him.

The part  that really got under her skin was while they were dropping her off was that the girlfriend wanted pictures together and with her boyfriend and their daughter.

I’ve never been a parent in a c0-parenting situation. My only knowledge of the parent’s point of view is what I barely remember as a child and by watching “Teen Mom”.

So we asked you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live