Kmart just announced that it’s not going to be calling its plus-sized clothing “plus-size” any more. Instead, it will now be in a section called “Fabulously Sized.” According to Jezebel, a┬áKmart spokeswoman said, “our members . . . told us we needed to have a better assortment and that we should call it something different. They absolutely love this whole mantra of ‘Fabulously Sized.'”

Critics claim this is nothing more than giving obesity a different name.

What do you think of the name change?