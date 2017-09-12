Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 9/13

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: "Cheers", beer, Finer Foods, Perimeter Riesling, Specials, Specs, Wine, Wine Of The Wekk
Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the PERIMETER Riesling, and a bottle can be yours for only $9.99!

This Riesling offers aromas of apricot and tangerine, laced with bright and delicate pear. A hint of toastiness is balanced with flavors of citrus and acidity, giving way to a long, polished finish. Enjoy this wine chilled, and served with Cajun style shrimp, or with glazed pork chops.

And whatever your end of summer events call for, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to grab what you need, and also make sure to try any of their wonderful cheeses of the month. Create your own unique basket or check out the ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

spces delivery Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 9/13

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live