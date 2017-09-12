Still Missing Your Pets? Reunion Center Now Open

Are you still missing your pet after being separated during Hurricane Harvey?

To make it as easy as possible for you to reunite with your pet, Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive! (APA), Houston Pets Alive! (HPA) and Houston Pet Set have collaborated in this massive operation called the “Pet Reunion Pavilion” that opened on Monday, September, 11th, 2017 at the NRG arena in downtown Houston.

The pavilion is not designed to accept stray pets from the public. If a lost pet is found, the recommendation is to first take the animal to the local shelter, the most likely place for a pet to be reunited with an owner. The Pet Reunion Pavilion will act as a hub for families to find their pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey. People looking for Harvey-displaced pets are welcome to come to the NRG Arena between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Best Friends has an agreement with Harris County Animal Shelter to support a 30-day hold on animals coming in prior to September 19. Currently at NRG Arena, we are caring for nearly 500 animals displaced by the storm – around 400 dogs, and 100 cats. They’ve been moved from shelter to shelter over the last two weeks, but now it’s time for them to come home.

Owners are given 30 days to reunite with their dogs and cats. After that, there will be a major adoption event on October 14 for anyone who might want the animals.

To find out if your pet is at NRG Arena, click here.

The Pet Reunion Pavilion will be closed during Houston Texans home games, but will be open every other day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From Best Friends Animal Society Facebook: