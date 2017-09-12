(Video) Engagement Ring Falls In Pond During Proposal

AHHH!! Seth Dixon was planning on proposing to his partner of four years, Ruth Marie Salas at a park. Everything was set, he was going to pop the question on a bridge and even thought ahead to have someone video the entire thing (pics or it didn’t happen, right?) Unfortunately for him, the worst nightmare scenario happened when JUST AS HE GOT ON ONE KNEE, the ring went flying and fell through the cracks in the bridge and sank to the bottom of the river!! Apparently, friends came searching the next day but never found it. Since then, a GoFundMe page has been set up to try and buy a new one. OUCH!