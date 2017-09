Paige Kirk married her husband Steve in their home city of Sydney, Australia in a beautiful ceremony with all the fixings, including an edible bouquet. Paige walked down the aisle, as did her bridesmaids, with bouquets of doughnuts.

The moment that the Bride told the bridesmaids that they'll be walking down the aisle with donut bouquets! A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Paige told the BBC, “We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple.”

Today's bride with her donut bouquet! Watch our Instagram LIVE for all the action! A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Paige said the venue putting on the wedding “couldn’t believe” the bouquets were real and that the guests absolutely “loved them.”

The Australian Hero! Our donut bride has made headlines around the world for her donut bouquet! Here are the professional photos from @danielsuarezphotography A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Congratulations!

Via Sports Illustrated