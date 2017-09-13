96 Second News: What Britney Spears Spends Most On; ‘iPhone X’ Feature Malfunctions During Unveil

**Britney Spears makes a lot of money…and she spends a lot of it on massages and her dogs.

How do we know this? Because she’s still under that conservatorship so we still get to see what she spends her money on every year.

TMZ obtained documents that show Britney made close to $16 million in 2016, and spent almost $11 million.

One of her bigger expenses was MASSAGES, which cost her around $122,613. She also spent about 70-grand on wardrobe, and $24,000 on makeup.

Another major expense was her DOGS. She spent $29,852 on them.

The stores she shopped at most included Pottery Barn, Ralph’s, Vons, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

**Yesterday Apple held their annual presentation where they unveil the new iPhones, and the hot new one this year is the iPhone X, which has a screen that covers the entire face of the phone, has no “home button” and some really cool new apps, wireless charging, and will cost you $1,000.

By far the coolest feature of the new iPhone is that it doesn’t unlock with a passcode or with your thumbprint . . . it uses FACIAL RECOGNITION to unlock for you.

But when Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, tried to show off that feature onstage yesterday . . . it didn’t work.

Hopefully they fix the bug before it comes out on October 27th.

**Last night’s “Hand in Hand” telethon for hurricane relief raised more than $14 million . . . and counting, since you can STILL donate.

The show kicked off with Stevie Wonder singing “Lean on Me” with the same Houston choir that Jimmy Fallon had on last week, followed by opening remarks from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.

Other performers included Dave Matthews, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Usher, Blake Shelton, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, and Darius Rucker.

Celebrities including Oprah, Cher, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Hilary Duff, and Kelly Rowland shared real-life stories of victims and heroes from the two hurricanes. Beyoncé, Matthew McConaughey, The Rock, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, and others spoke as well.

There was also a prayer offered by clergymen from several denominations . . . and Justin Bieber.

Phones were staffed by even more huge celebs including Tom Hanks, Ryan Seacrest, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Gwen Stefani, Stephen Colbert, Dennis Quaid . . .

Adam Sandler, David Spade, Joe Jonas, Kerry Washington, Steve Buscemi, Bruce Willis, Daniel Craig, Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto, Jason Alexander, Jon Stewart, David Copperfield, Tracy Morgan, and Barbra Streisand.

To donate, call 1-800-258-6000, text GIVE to 80077, or go to HandInHand2017.com.

**According to a new fall foods and drinks survey by Buzzfeed, only 34% of people say they LOVE pumpkin spice lattes. 40% are basically indifferent toward them, and 26% hate them.

Here are more of the results about fall foods . . .

1. Hot chocolate . . . 89% love it, 2% hate it.

2. Apple cider . . . 58% love it, 13% hate it.

3. Pumpkin pie . . . 53% love it, 16% hate it.

4. Caramel apples . . . 49% love them, 12% hate them.

5. Butternut squash . . . 35% love it, 30% hate it. Yes, it’s slightly MORE beloved than pumpkin spice lattes.

6. Candy corn . . . 31% love it, 29% hate it.

7. Pumpkin soup . . . 21% love it, 36% hate it.

**Olive Garden just announced that they’re doing their “Never-Ending Pasta Passes” again, and they go on sale tomorrow.

If you missed it the past few years, Olive Garden sells a pass for $100 that gives you eight weeks of unlimited pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks.

There will be 22,000 passes on sale this year, and they’ll go on sale at exactly 2:00 P.M. Eastern tomorrow at PastaPass.com. If you want one, you’d better be ready to click FAST because last year, their 21,000 passes sold out in ONE SECOND.

There’s also a new twist this year, where there will be 50 passes that cost $200 . . . and each one of those includes a free eight-day trip to ITALY.

**To help those in need after Hurricane Harvey, Walmart is sending food trucks across the area to hand out free tacos, burgers and ice cream.

Today’s location is Church at Creeks End, 20010 Kuykendahl Rd. Spring, TX 77379 11AM-3 p.m.

**”Star Wars: Episode Nine” has a new director: It’s J.J. Abrams, who directed “Episode Seven – The Force Awakens“. He’ll also serve as co-writer.

It was supposed to be directed by Colin Trevorrow . . . the guy who did “Jurassic World“. But he either quit or was fired last week over creative differences.

“Episode Nine” was supposed to hit theaters in May of 2019, but now it’s being pushed back seven months to December of that year.

“Star Wars: Episode Eight – The Last Jedi” is still hitting theaters this coming December. It was directed by Rian Johnson.

**Jessica Biel got real about being a mom to her and Justin Timberlake’s son, 2-year-old Silas, during her recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Are we in the terrible twos?” Colbert asked.

“I believe we are … we’re there,” the first-time mom responded.

“I know if I meet someone and they call their two-year-old ‘terrible twos,’ it’s their first child because they’re nothing compared to the threes,” the late-night host and father of three replied.

“I haven’t, so for me this is terrible!” Biel laughed, adding that she’s constantly having to pry objects “out of his little slimy hand,” especially when he’s trying to sleep, to help her little guy avoid choking or poking hazards. “God forbid, they wake up in the middle of night,” she continued. “If you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you are dead to me.”