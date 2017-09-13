Chef Chris Shepherd To Host Charity Event For Hurricane Harvey Relief

For the last two years, Houston Chef Chris Shepherd and his friends have hosted a huge event to raise money for those living with multiple sclerosis. As they were preparing for this year’s Southern Smoke, Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston with severe flooding, displacing tens of thousands of residents and causing an estimated $190 billion in damages. This inspired Shepherd to help our city grow once again.

Chris, his team and fellow chefs—in partnership with Legacy Community Health—switched gears to support those in the culinary and beverage community affected by the hurricane.

“Right now, we need to focus on our city,” said Chris Shepherd. “Houstonians are fighters, and we are going to fight for our city. It’s going to take a lot to make Houston whole again. I want to bring the country together–whether you can attend this event or not–for my city, my hometown. We’re Houston strong!”

Join Chris Shepherd and the HOUBBQ Collective on October 22nd, 2017 as they host their 3rd Annual Southern Smoke to raise their goal of $300,000 for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

This massive street party will be located at 1018 and 1100 Westheimer Road and will feature some of last year’s favorites and a few new chefs.

