Houston Map Shows Areas That Are Still Unsafe To Drink Water

Although Hurricane Harvey may be long gone, the dangers of bad drinking water brought on by the historic hurricane still lingers.

There is now a Harris County Drinking Water Advisory map that shows which areas of Houston have unsafe drinking water. According to the map, there are still a few areas dotting Houston where officials urge residents to boil water. The two largest areas include Harris County Utility District 6 and the Alton Theiss Subdivision Water System. VIEW MAP HERE.