Houston Map Shows Areas That Are Still Unsafe To Drink Water

Although Hurricane Harvey may be long gone, the dangers of bad drinking water brought on by the historic hurricane still lingers.
There is now a Harris County Drinking Water Advisory map that shows which areas of Houston have unsafe drinking water. According to the map, there are still a few areas dotting Houston where officials urge residents to boil water. The two largest areas include Harris County Utility District 6 and the Alton Theiss Subdivision Water System. VIEW MAP HERE.
Areas colored in light green represent zones where drinking water advisories have been lifted while areas colored in red represent active water advisories.
Harris County public health officials will update the map every 24 hours.
The full list of unsafe water notice areas as of Tuesday is as follows:
Residents SRC Water Supply/Lass Water Company (Sellers Estates)
Residents Utility District 6 Water System
Residents Brittmore Utility Company Water System
Residents North Woods Estates Water System
Residents Windwood Water System
Residents Alton Theiss Subdivision Water System
Residents Bammel Oaks Estates No 1 Water System
Employees & Visitors of MAS Katy Islamic Center
Residents of Kingsland Estates, 18756 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX 77094
Residents of Rosewood Mobile Home Park, 825 Gulf Bank Rd, Houston, TX 77037