How Bill Skarsgard Got So Good At That “Pennywise Clown Smile” For ‘IT’

Got convinced into going to see the new version of “IT” last weekend and I’m not gonna lie…it was TERRIFYING. Especially Bill Skarsgard who plays “Pennywise” the clown. HOLY MOLY.

According to UPROXX, “Skarsgård actually came to the audition prepared to bring the clown to life. Not only was in clown makeup — while wearing his normal civilian clothes, of course — but he had a certain facial talent he picked up from his older brother that created one of Pennywise’s creepier features in the film.

Skarsgård’s creepy smile actually comes from his childhood and something he used to scare his siblings, not as a clown but as a character called Jürgen. He’d pull his t-shirt up over his head, sort of like you’d see on Beavis And Butthead, make the face, and then chase around his little brother. It’s nice to know that families all around the world feature sibling rivalries, but that is the type of thing that can scar a kid for life. It’s the kind of face you see you will see in your nightmares.”

Watch him slip into character in the interview with Conan above!