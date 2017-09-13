Meet RESCUE BAE! The Hottie Who’s Gone Viral After Rescuing Stranded Harvey Victims

During the Hurricane Harvey flooding, the LAST thing any lady was thinking about was putting a full face of makeup on. In this case, I’m sure one woman wishes she would’ve been able to grab a little blush and lipstick before being rescued by a man who’s now been dubbed: RESCUE BAE.

According to ABC 13, Ariel Marie of Port Arthur was one of many people rescued in Texas from the storm, but ended up being rescued by a good samaritan named Raz Halili, who runs day-to-day operations at his family’s oyster business in San Leon. OH, and he just happens to be very, very good looking.

Hence, #RECUEBAE was born!

Meet #RescueBae: The Kemah man who captured the hearts of thousands after Hurricane Harvey https://t.co/Pr0cQE4Cjw pic.twitter.com/9RQEPD6wah — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 13, 2017

Ariel said, “One of my friends was letting me know that she got rescued from a fine Cajun Navy guy. And she said she has a picture of him. I said, ‘Girl. You have to send me the picture.” LOL!

The story goes on to say that Raz and his cousin, Gezim Halili, decided to go out with a boat and jet skis to help people stranded by Harvey floodwater. They traveled to Port Arthur, Dickinson and Friendswood. Halili said seeing it first-hand was an experience he will never forget. His father migrated to America from Alabania in the 1970’s.

Now after almost 7,000 shares on Facebook, Halili is ok with accepting his new nickname.

“It’s been a bit funny. I saw what she was doing and I appreciate the humor in it,” Halili said.