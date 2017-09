So I get home from work yesterday and this is on my door.

I’m like. Ok.

Here’s the thing. I don’t know any kids in my neighborhood that would leave this on my door. In fact, I don’t know any kids in my neighborhood at all.

This is also clearly not me because this girl is wearing a dress and has long hair. Oh, and that’s a purse.

Did someone leave it on the wrong door?

Someone wanting me to grow my hair out?

Creepy?

Sweet?