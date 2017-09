Portugal. The Man’s last album came out over 3 years ago, which turned out to be a long gap for a band who had been putting out an album every year since 2006.

Their New album “Woodstock”, featuring the hit “Feel It Still” ¬†was released earlier this year and is available now.

The band is set to perform on Friday, October 6th at White Oak Music Hall alongside Grammy Nominated band Cut Copy

To purchase tickets and get more information click here