When our friends come to help, they REALLY help! Our good friend Tommy McFly of The Tommy Show in DC came through in a big way. Tommy got folks in “The District” to donate new school supplies for our Houston kids. And WOW, did DC come through in a big way. At Farmwell Station, the kids have not only donated school supplies, they also wrote notes of encouragement:

Thanks to Tommy. He’s giving us all the feels!!