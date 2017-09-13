The Sportscaster Became Famous For Awkward Sideline Report

Sideline reports are generally forgettable. Most diehard sports fans hate sideline reporters because they add nothing to the broadcast.

You can’t say that about Sergio Dipp.

Serving as ESPN’s sideline reporter for the game between Denver and the Chargers, Dipp became famous for botching his report about Broncos coach Vance Joseph.

And of course, he instantly became internet famous. People stopped talking about the game and started talking about Dipp’s report.

It could have happened to anyone. From Yahoo!: “Mostly the jokes about Dipp’s sideline report were good-natured, and he had fun with it too not long after it seemed four of every five tweets included the words ‘Sergio Dipp.’”

✌😉 — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

What’s the worst day you had at work?