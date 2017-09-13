The Sportscaster Became Famous For Awkward Sideline Report

Filed Under: clay travis is a douche, ESPN, sergio dipp, The Morning MIX, worst day at work
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Sideline reports are generally forgettable. Most diehard sports fans hate sideline reporters because they add nothing to the broadcast.

You can’t say that about Sergio Dipp.

Serving as ESPN’s sideline reporter for the game between Denver and the Chargers, Dipp became famous for botching his report about Broncos coach Vance Joseph.

And of course, he instantly became internet famous. People stopped talking about the game and started talking about Dipp’s report.

It could have happened to anyone. From Yahoo!: “Mostly the jokes about Dipp’s sideline report were good-natured, and he had fun with it too not long after it seemed four of every five tweets included the words ‘Sergio Dipp.’”

What’s the worst day you had at work?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live