A 29-year-old Russian woman named Ekaterina Lisina who’s about 6 foot 9 now holds the world record for LONGEST LEGS on a woman.

Her left leg is 52.2 inches, and her right leg is slightly shorter, at an even 52 inches. The measurements are taken from your heel to the top of your hips. That’s pushin’ 5 feet of leg!

Before you ask, yup, she’s an Olympic athlete who won a bronze in 2008 as part of the Russian women’s basketball team.