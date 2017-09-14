96 Second News: Brian Cushing Is Out TEN Texans Games; Adam Levine Expecting Baby #2

**Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancers policy.

It’s the second time Cushing has been suspended; he missed four games in 2010 under the same policy, testing positive for a fertility drug.

Cushing will be eligible to return on Nov. 28.

The Texans take on the Bengals tonight in Cincinnati for Thursday night football at 7p on NBC, Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarter back.

The NFL has released the following statement on @HoustonTexans ILB Brian Cushing: pic.twitter.com/2MV61Oqp7I — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 13, 2017

**There’s a new Calvin Klein sweater that’s just sleeves…and it’s $2,100.

Fashion is getting ridiculous. The latest crazy fashion item is a new Calvin Klein sweater that’s missing a key component: The torso. Yes, the sweater is JUST SLEEVES. The part that goes over your torso is just a thin, sheer, see-through material.

The “Multicolor Wool Cheerleader Sweater” is $2,165, but the one website that’s selling it says it’s currently sold out.

**Tuesday night’s “Hand in Hand” telethon raised $14 million over the hour that it aired, but by yesterday morning, the total was a LOT higher . . . $44 million. And it’s probably higher now, since they’re still accepting donations.

15.7 million people watched the show on the Big Four networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. But it was on more than a dozen other cable channels, and streamed online.

JJ Watt‘s solo effort has raised almost $33 million, and he announced yesterday that he’ll stop taking donations today at 5:00 P.M. Central Time, so they can start putting that money to work.

A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

**Adam Levine‘s wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant and expecting her second child.

The model announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 13. In the photo, Prinsloo poses in a bikini, showing off her growing bump. She captioned the shot: “ROUND 2…..”

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Prinsloo, 28, and Levine, 38 have been married since 2014, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Dusty, in September 2016.

**Two cops in New Jersey delivered a baby in a Burger King parking lot last Friday. Then the next day, another couple pulled over in the SAME Burger King parking lot when they couldn’t make it to the hospital. And the same two cops delivered that baby too.

A couple in Denville Township, New Jersey called 911 around 7:30 P.M. last Friday when they couldn’t make it to the hospital to have their baby. So they pulled over in a Burger King parking lot. Two cops and some firefighters ended up delivering the baby right there in the parking lot. They had a boy, and everyone’s doing fine.

Now here’s the crazy part. The next day, the exact same thing happened AGAIN.

Another couple called 911 Saturday night when they couldn’t make it to the hospital, and pulled over in the same Burger King parking lot. Then the SAME TWO COPS showed up and delivered that baby too.

The second couple also had a boy. A police spokesman says they were very happy they were there to help both couples.

Check out the full story >>> HERE

**Taylor Swift‘s 2012 song “All Too Well“, is probably about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, and if that’s the case, Maggie Gyllenhaal would have Taylor’s scarf because the song includes the lyric, quote, “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house . . . and you still got it in your drawer even now.”

Well, Maggie doesn’t know anything about Taylor’s scarf.

Andy Cohen asked her about it on “Watch What Happens Live” this week, and Maggie said, quote, “You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?”

Andy explained the situation, and Maggie said, “I’m in the dark about the scarf . . . It’s totally possible. I don’t know.”

**Ariana Grande is joining forces with Reebok. She’ll be working alongside the athletics brand in a new partnership over the next year in a campaign that emphasizes confidence and self-belief.

Grande’s press release said, “Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I’m an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are. Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves.”

The Fall/Winter Reebok women’s collection, worn by Grande in the campaign, just launched on reebok.com.

**Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic to a TV near you. Us Weekly reports that he filmed a TV special in New York City the other day.

A source told Us Weekly that Mars shot a top-secret network TV specia at the Apollo Theater.

“It’s straight-out music with interview segments to be spliced in, like the Adele concert [that ran on NBC last year].”

“BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO,” will air WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29 ON CBS.