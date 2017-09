Is there anyone who doesn’t drink coffee, soda, or both? From Kotaku:

In Japan, they just released a new drink called Coca-Cola Coffee Plus. It comes in a can and it’s a mix of coffee and Coke with 50% more caffeine than regular Coke and 50% fewer calories. So how is it? One review says the aroma is “not very delicious” and the flavor is mostly like Coke, but with a coffee aftertaste.

The only mystery is why Coke isn’t selling this product over here!