Cops Deliver Two Babies In The Same Burger King Parking Lot Two Nights In A Row!

Two cops in New Jersey delivered a baby in a Burger King parking lot last Friday. Then the next day, another couple pulled over in the same Burger King parking lot when they couldn’t make it to the hospital. And the same two cops delivered that baby too. What are the odds of that happening?! Crazy!

A couple in Denville Township, New Jersey called 911 around 7:30 P.M. last Friday when they couldn’t make it to the hospital to have their baby. So they pulled over in a Burger King parking lot. Two cops and some firefighters ended up delivering the baby right there in the parking lot. They had a boy, and everyone’s doing fine.

Now here’s the crazy part. The next day, the exact same thing happened AGAIN. Another couple called 911 Saturday night when they couldn’t make it to the hospital, and pulled over in the same Burger King parking lot. Then the SAME TWO COPS showed up and delivered that baby too!

The second couple also had a boy. A police spokesman says they were very happy they were there to help both couples.