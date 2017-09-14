“Don’t Tase Me! I’m Pregnant” She Told Police

This story is, well, shocking (honestly, no pun intended). According to the Miami Herald, a pregnant woman says she was tased by police. From Yahoo!:

A police officer from Pass Christian, Mississippi, shocked a woman on the stomach with a stun gun after the woman begged the officer not to, saying she was pregnant, the woman and two witnesses say. Aviana White, 27, was a passenger in her brother’s car when the officer pulled him over Monday morning for speeding, Pass Christian Police said. He had no license. Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the officer was trying to be helpful by asking for White’s name and license so that she could drive her brother’s car home. The chief said White’s defiance throughout the traffic stop created a “heightened sense of awareness” in the officer, who had no way of knowing what might happen.

