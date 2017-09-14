If You See Giant Planes Flying Over Houston, This Is Why…

Sarah Pepper
Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Now that the flood waters are receding the mosquitos are everywhere and I mean, everywhere. So Harris County is now working with the Air Force Reserve to keep that mosquito population under control.

There will be a modified C-130 cargo plane that will be doing aerial sprays starting last night.

They are planning to spray 600,000 acres.

If you are worried about the exposure HCPH recommends staying indoors during the evenings.

If you are bee keepers, cover the colonies.

You can also help control the mosquitos by emptying standing water around your home.

Click here to see the spray areas. 

