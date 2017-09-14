Selena Gomez Receives Kidney Transplant To Help With Lupus Battle

Selena Gomez said she recently received a kidney transplant to help with her struggle with lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease.

Gomez wrote in an Instagram post, (confirmed by her publicist early Thursday morning) that she has been somewhat out of the spotlight this summer because she was recovering from the procedure. She called the transplant “what I needed to do for my overall health.”

According to KHOU, ‘the post didn’t reveal Gomez’s current condition or say where or when the procedure took place. Gomez’s publicist declined to release more information. Gomez says the donor for the kidney was television actress Francia Raisa. The Instagram post includes a picture of Gomez and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds. Gomez also posted a picture of a scar on her abdomen.’

Gomez also shared a link to the Lupus Research Alliance website.