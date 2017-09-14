This San Antonio Woman Is Using Her Coupons To Help With Harvey Victims

Don’t have any cash or supplies to help out with Harvey relief? No problem.

According to ABC 13, San Antonio woman is using her coupons to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Kimberly Gager decided to use her coupons to buy diapers, soap, toothpaste, detergent and other personal hygiene supplies, and she has been able to help nearly 30 different families and groups with all the items.

Gager lost her home in Virginia after Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

“It was horrific. I lost everything in the flood. I was living in military housing at the time because I was in the Navy. The entire apartment complex was flooded,” she recalled. “I was looking at all the stories and pictures of houses and everything under water in Harvey and knew I had to do something.”

ABC 13 goes on to say Gager is accepting donations in hopes of helping more people. She now wants to extend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Irma.