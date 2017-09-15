96 Second News: Fergie And Josh Duhamel Split; Lady Gaga Hospitalized

**Fergie and Josh Duhamel are separating after eight years of marriage.

They issued a statement yesterday saying, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

They didn’t give any specifics, but a “source” told “People” that they’re just too different, and this has been a long time coming.

They just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in January, and they have a 4-year-old son named Axl.

**Back in March, Crayola announced they were getting rid of one of their 24 core crayons. A few days later, they revealed it was dandelion. In May, they said they’d be replacing it with . . . a blue crayon. In early July, they announced voting on five possible names.

So Crayola asked fans to vote on a new name. On Thursday, the results of that vote were announced.

Please say hello to … Bluetiful!

Crayola introduced Bluetiful to the world in a livestream on its Facebook page.

You can learn more about Bluetiful on the Crayola website, including its nickname (Bea), its personality traits (it can be shy at first), and its hobbies (coding apps or video games).

**Ladies: this is why you should date the frog, not the prince…

A new study out of Southern Methodist University in Texas and Florida State University found that relationships are more successful if it’s an attractive woman paired up with a less attractive guy.

The researchers found BOTH people are happier that way.

The women are happier because the uglier guys are more likely than good-looking guys to give gifts, do extra housework, and really give their full effort elsewhere.And the men are happier because, you know, they’ve got a hot wife.

The researchers found that when things were the other way around, and there was a husband who was more attractive than his wife, it led to big problems . . . especially for the women.

Those guys were less likely to do them favors, give them gifts . . . AND make them insecure to the point where they were more likely to obsess over exercising and dieting.

**Luke Bryan will be keeping it real for those affected by Hurricane Harvey at his show next Friday in Houston. He’s donating proceeds to the Houston Community Fund, AND he’s giving free tickets to hurricane first responders.

He says, quote, “We can take their minds off of what they’ve been going through and [also] bring some fun and a good time to an area that’s been dealing with so much.”

And speaking of doing more good during hurricane relief efforts…

A guy named Marc Bell owns a $30 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, and found out about 70 foster kids who had nowhere to stay after Hurricane Irma. So for now, he and his wife are letting ALL of them stay at their place.

He’s on the board of directors for a foster kids program. And about 70 of the kids had nowhere to go after their shelters got ruined by Hurricane Irma.

It’s about 27,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a pool, a basketball court, a home theater, and a game room that includes a pool table, air hockey, and a ton of arcade games.

They also hired a guitar player the other day to come do a sing-a-long, they brought manicurists in to do all the girls’ nails, and they hired a Balloon Guy to perform.

It’s not clear how long the kids are staying, but Marc and his wife say it was a no-brainer. It sounds like they’ll be there at least until their shelters get fixed up and have power again.

**New in Theaters:

1. “American Assassin” (R)

Dylan O’Brien from the “Maze Runner” movies is a CIA recruit who wants revenge against terrorists who killed his fiancé, and Michael Keaton is the guy who trains him.

2. “Mother!” (R)

Javier Bardem is a famous poet living in seclusion, and Jennifer Lawrence is His wife, who becomes increasingly disturbed as He welcomes strangers into their home.

Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristen Wiig are also in it.

As we got the official number on last weekend’s box office, “It” had made $123.4 million in the U.S. alone. As we approach this weekend, the total is up to more than $151 million, and it’s expected to pull in another $50 million over the next three days and stay at #1 in its second week.

“It” only cost $35 million to make, and it’s well on its way to being one of the most profitable horror movies of all time.

**Lady Gaga has canceled her performance at the upcoming Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, because she’s in, quote, “severe physical pain.” She even posted a picture of her arm with an IV in it.

She said, quote, “I would do anything for you but I have to take care of my body right now.”

In a Tweet, she added, quote, “I was taken to the hospital it’s not simply hip pain or wear and tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands with the very best doctors.”

Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, which could very well have something to do with this…but she didn’t say if that’s the case.

**Mashable.com came up with a list of the 10 Best Movie Props of All Time, here are a few of the most recognizable ones:

1. Kikuchiyo’s sword from “Seven Samurai”.

2. The candle from the 1983 Russian / Italian movie “Nostalghia”.

3. Wilson from “Castaway”.

4. The plastic bag in “American Beauty”.

5. The origami unicorn from “Blade Runner”.

6. The briefcase in “Pulp Fiction”.

7. The riverboat in the 1982 German movie “Fitzcarraldo”.

8. The amp that goes to 11 in “This Is Spinal Tap”.

9. The lightsabers from “Star Wars”.

10. Indiana Jones’ whip.

**Chris Soules returned to Iowa court on Thursday, September 14, for a hearing about the fatal car accident he was involved in earlier this year.

During the five-minute pre-trial hearing, the Bachelor alum, 35, appeared emotionless and did not speak, according to an NBC affiliate. He wore a navy suit, not an orange jumpsuit this time.

The Associated Press reported that Soules’ attorneys asked the judge to dismiss a charge against him for allegedly leaving the scene of the accident, which occurred near his hometown of Aurora in April. Soules has been accused driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor trailer driven by local farmer Kenneth Mosher. The 66-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.

A hearing for a motion to dismiss is set for October 10.