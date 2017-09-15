A Study Finds Happiest Relationships Are Attractive Women With Ugly Guys

In a new study from SMU and Florida State, relationships are more successful when it’s an attractive woman paired up with a less attractive guy.
The researchers found both people are happier that way. From the New York Post:
The women are happier because the uglier guys are more likely than good-looking guys to give gifts, do extra housework, and really give their full effort in the bedroom. And the men are happier because, you know, they’ve got a hot wife. The researchers found that when things were the other way around, and there was a husband who was more attractive than his wife, it led to big problems especially for the women. Those guys were less likely to do them favors, give them gifts and make them insecure to the point where they were more likely to obsess over exercising and dieting.