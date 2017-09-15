Dumbest Things People Have Put On Their Resumes

I get it that people elaborate on their resumes but to outright lie is probably not the best idea. Especially when you’re going to get caught like these people did.

Careerbuilder.com did a survey of HR managers to ask them the dumbest things people have written on their resumes.

Here are the top five.

1. A guy claimed he’d personally studied under the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who died over 100 years ago.

2. Someone claimed they’d written a set of computer code that the hiring manager had actually written.

3. A guy included a picture with all of his pets for no apparent reason.

4. Someone listed Microsoft as a previous employer, and then didn’t know who Bill Gates was.

5. Someone sent in a résumé that obviously wasn’t theirs. So the HR person googled it. And it turned out they just lifted it straight off the Internet.

 

