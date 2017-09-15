Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull Houston Concert Postponed

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull were supposed to bring their joint concert back to Houston next Friday, but have postponed their upcoming shows in Texas and Florida due to the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Acording to KVUE, “The Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Live! Tour was originally set to perform six shows in the two states at the end of September, but all have now been moved to after the end of the tour in November.”

“The tour hopes to allow more time for residents to heal before returning to put on great performances for their fans,” a release said. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the re-scheduled dates.

The rescheduled tour dates and location are below (original concert dates in parenthesis):

Nov. 11 – American Airlines Arena, Miami (Sept. 30)

Nov. 14 – Amway Center, Orlando (Sept. 29)

Nov. 16 – Toyota Center, Houston (Sept. 22)

Nov. 19 – American Bank Center, Corpus Christi (Sept. 26)

Nov. 21 – Laredo Energy Center, Laredo (Sept. 23)

Nov. 22 – Frank Erwin Center, Austin (Sept. 24)

So hold on to your tickets!