Guy In The Middle Of A Police Chase Stops To Apply For A Job

Filed Under: beatcha, man applies for a job while fleeing from police, The Morning MIX

Jose Jimenez, 26, of Westwood, Massachusetts ran over a cop’s foot when he sped off during a traffic stop. The police spotted him driving again this week, beginning a chase. According to CBS Boston,  Jose managed to get a little distance from the cops. So he pulled into a parking lot, ditched his Toyota Camry, and ran into a cell phone store where he started applying for a job.

And it wasn’t a terrible hiding plan, because the manager took Jose back into his office for an interview. The manager says he had no idea that Jose was on the run because, “he introduced himself to me, cool as a cucumber. No sweaty hands, clean shirt, pretty well groomed.” But the interview didn’t go great, because about halfway through, a police dog popped up at the window and started barking like crazy. The cops busted into the store and arrested Jose.

He’s been hit with several charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live