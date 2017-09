One of the busiest actresses in Hollywood is going to take a break from the big screen. Jennifer Lawrence said she’s going to take some time off.

While on the Today show to promote her new thriller “mother” she was asked if she’d take a break soon.

“I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for two years,” She responded.

Do you think about taking a break? –@savannahguthrie

She doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the time now that she doesn’t have anything booked.

“I don’t know yet, start making pots?” she joked.

