Join Kareem Jackson & Teammates For Dinner For A Difference

Houston Texans cornerback, Kareem Jackson, and his teammates are teaming up off the field for the cornerback’s first annual Dinner for Difference presented by Woodforest National Bank on Monday, October 2nd!

Enjoy a Cocktail reception leading up to the main event with Jackson and teammates and then enjoy world-class cuisine and great wine while you mix and mingle with the players. The evening will feature an exciting live auction and all proceeds will benefit the Kareem Jackson Foundation which looks to provide resources and support to families with children with cancer and women battling breast cancer.

For tickets or more information visit KareemJackson.org