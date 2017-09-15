Join Kareem Jackson & Teammates For Dinner For A Difference

Houston Texans cornerback, Kareem Jackson, and his teammates are teaming up off the field for the cornerback’s first annual Dinner for Difference presented by Woodforest National Bank on Monday, October 2nd!

Enjoy a Cocktail reception leading up to the main event with Jackson and teammates and then enjoy world-class cuisine and great wine while you mix and mingle with the players. The evening will feature an exciting live auction and all proceeds will benefit the Kareem Jackson Foundation which looks to provide resources and support to families with children with cancer and women battling breast cancer.

For tickets or more information visit KareemJackson.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live