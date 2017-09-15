Lance McCullers Joins The Show To Talk About His Furry Friends Fundraising Efforts

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 16: Starting pitcher Lance McCullers #43 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Safeco Field on July 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Thank you all for the incredible support that you have shown the foundation over the past week. On the off day we were able to spend some time at Harris County Animal Shelter and saw some amazing puppies ready for adoption (like this guy shown here-Woody 😍). We also got to see one of the donation deliveries that the @lancemccullersjrfoundation had dropped off for the animals at the shelter. In addition, we were able to deliver thousands of dollars in supplies to @houstonpetsalive their new center that is now open and ready to take in dogs! This center will act as a holding place for any dogs displaced by the storm, giving them a better chance to be reunited with their owners at 8710 Stella link rd, Houston. We will continue to work to get these animals transported to safety along with bringing in shipments of shoes, clothes, baby supplies etc. from around the country. Please continue to donate to our cause so we can carry out this work for the months to come!!!! #Htown #Htownproud #harveyrelief #adoptdontshop

It is no secret that Lance McCullers loves animals.  He and his wife Kara have two and spend a majority of their time raising money, donating and volunteering with animal shelters across the Houston area. So when Harvey hit, Lance and his wife sprung into action to take care of the furriest of evacuees.

 

Now he’s selling these awesome shirts. With the money going to help local shelters and the pets that have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey in an effort to support these shelters and get these pets their forever home!

