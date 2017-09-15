Lance McCullers Joins The Show To Talk About His Furry Friends Fundraising Efforts

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

It is no secret that Lance McCullers loves animals. He and his wife Kara have two and spend a majority of their time raising money, donating and volunteering with animal shelters across the Houston area. So when Harvey hit, Lance and his wife sprung into action to take care of the furriest of evacuees.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his wife Kara will be painting, sweeping, and cleaning this afternoon to help Houston Pets Alive! pic.twitter.com/40xHUkLkIe — Houston Pets Alive (@HOUPetsAlive) September 1, 2017

Now he’s selling these awesome shirts. With the money going to help local shelters and the pets that have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey in an effort to support these shelters and get these pets their forever home!

#Repost @astrosbaseball ・・・ 😍 A post shared by Lance McCullers Jr. (@lancemccullers43) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js