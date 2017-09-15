Mueller’s Monster Mash Brings Halloween Fun To Children’s Hospital

Filed Under: children hospital, Halloween, mueller's monster mash
ORANGE, CA - OCTOBER 13: The Red Ranger from Power Rangers Super Megaforce brings the spirit of Halloween to a young patient at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) during a Spirit of Children event on Monday, October 13, 2014 in Orange, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Saban Brands)

Houston native Gage Mueller has always been huge fan of Halloween. In 2015, Gage and his wife questioned whether or not children in hospitals got to celebrate the holiday, and quickly realized they did not. He then decided to bring Halloween to them by creating “Mueller’s Monster Mash” and started a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy costumes for the children in the hospital. He had a goal of $1,500 but by the end of his campaign he had raised almost $15,000.

After buying the costumes, Mueller creates a “store” inside the hospital where the patients and their siblings can pick out what they’d like to wear. Once the kids put on their costumes, the doctors and nurses shower them with candy and lead them to a surprise filled with clowns, food and games to play.

For more information on Mueller’s Monster Mash and to make a donation click here

 

