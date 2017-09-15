Niall Horan Announces Houston Tour Date On Flicker World Tour

Niall Horan is set to release his debut solo album, Flicker, on Capitol Records on October 20. Today, Horan unveiled the album’s cover and latest single, “Too Much To Ask,” and announced plans for an extensive U.S. and Canadian run on his “Flicker World Tour 2018.” Country superstar and “Seeing Blind” collaborator Maren Morris will join to support the new dates.

Horan will kick off his 2018 tour of the U.S. and Canada on July 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman in The Woodlands, TX.

Tickets will be available for purchase through LiveNation.com

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22nd at 10 am

Citi Card members can get their presale tickets from September 19th at 10 am until September 21st at 10 pm

The Verified Fan presale will be available from September 19th at 10 am through September 21st at 10 pm. To register as a Verified Fan, which ensures that fans get access to tickets click here

