Olive Garden’s Pasta Passes Sold Out In LESS THAN ONE SECOND

Olive Garden’s annual release of its popular never-ending pasta passes sold out immediately on Thursday just after 2 p.m. ET.

It took less than one second.

For $100, 22,000 lucky fast-moving customers purchased passes that allow them to have eight weeks worth of unlimited pasta, salad, soup and breadsticks from Sept. 25 through Nov. 19.

For just $100 more, the fastest 50 buyers got an all-inclusive, 8 week-long trips to Italy, the first promotion of its kind during the Pasta Pass sale at Olive Garden.

Those lucky winners will get to travel with a friend to Italy, touring Siena, Florence, Assisi, Rome, Vatican City and Pisa from April 7, 2018, through April 14, 2018. And they get the two months of unlimited pasta as well.

