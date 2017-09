After careful consideration, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has been postponed to January 2018.

When the race takes place in January,┬áKomen Houston will come together to celebrate Houston’s resilience and the community will walk, run, volunteer and fundraise to find the cure for the 3,000+ Houstonians who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and nearly 600 local men and women who will likely not survive this dreaded disease in 2017.

For more information click here