The 2017 Emmys Are This Sunday

This Sunday night, it’s the Emmy Awards (telecast on CBS, with Stephen Colbert as host)! It will mark another year where streaming providers like Netflix and Hulu are getting HUGE buzz. Here are the nominees for best comedy and best drama:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
House of Cards (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)

Who should win? Check out this breakdown by Alan Sepinwall of uproxx. One prediction that is a lock to come true: with so many different networks and providers, there WILL be surprises this year.

