When The Texans Win You Get Free Stuff!

It’s great when the Texans win because a win is a win and we’ll take it! However, it’s also nice to get free stuff too!
These are the freebies you get when the Texans win!
- Free Subs: When the Texans win, wear your Texans gear and get a free Select sub at Firehouse Subs with the purchase of a drink and a bag of chips. (Starts regular season)
- BOGO Burgers: Buy one, get one on Texans burgers at Fuddruckers every Tuesday this season–win or lose! And if the Texans win, you will receive a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase on the Monday following the game.
- Free McNuggets: Download the McDonald’s app and show the coupon to get a free 6-piece McNuggets with purchase. This offer is valid on the day after a Texans win. (Starts regular season)
- Free Monster Taco: When you drive through Jack in the Box, make sure to say the magic words “Touchdown for Tacos.” Every game when the Texans score two touchdowns, customers get a free Monster Taco with purchase of a second item. (Starts preseason)
- 40% off clothes and more: Head to Palais Royal and say the phrase “Go Texans” to get 40 percent off one item. (Starts preseason)
- Half off pizza: If you like Papa John’s, you’re going to love this deal. Use promo code “TEXANS” at check out online to get 50 percent off your pizza. (Starts preseason)