96 Second News: “IT” Killed At The Box Office Again; The Astros Are Headed To The Playoffs

**”It” had another amazing weekend at the box office, taking in another $60 million. But it wasn’t a great weekend for ALL horror.

Critics were confused by Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!“, starring Jennifer Lawrence, which probably contributed to its $7.5 million opening take. That was the worst opening weekend for Jennifer Lawrence, by the way. All of my friends who saw said they HATED IT and not to waste your time or money on going to see it…

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “It“, $60 million. Up to $218.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: “American Assassin“, $14.8 million.

3. NEW: “Mother!“, $7.5 million.

4. “Home Again“, $5.3 million.

5. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard“, $3.6 million.

**The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 Sunday, meaning the team won a division title for the first time in 16 years.

This the first time the Astros have won the American League West title since moving to the division in 2013.

The playoff tickets will be available at astros.com, by phone (800-ASTROS2) and at the Minute Maid Park Box Office at noon Monday, and the Astros team store at Minute Maid Park will be open for 24 hours to sell champions gear.

**Jamie Lee Curtis will be in the new “Halloween” movie, so her Laurie Strode character can have one last confrontation with Michael Myers. It’s a sequel to the first two “Halloween” movies, which came out in 1978 and 1981.

That means it’ll ignore the 1998 movie “Halloween: H20”, where Laurie returned for the first time . . . and 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection”, where Michael finally KILLED her.

John Carpenter is back as a producer and a creative consultant. He might even do the music, like he did for all his own movies, including the original “Halloween”.

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.” pic.twitter.com/IvptiZctyw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2017

**70 cats and dogs are going on the trip of their life to find their fur-ever homes in California. One volunteer made the opposite trip from California to Houston to help out…Houston’s own Renee Zellweger. She was in town over the weekend to do some volunteering:

She said, “I was in Los Angeles and like everybody, I was just watching it and thinking well what are we going to do?”

“I’m a Texan and I just wanted to find a place where I could contribute. It didn’t feel right to just send a donation. That works and everything but I’m from here so it didn’t feel right to just stay home and not be part of a team.”

Watch some video of Renee’s visit >>> HERE

**According to a new fall foods and drinks survey by Buzzfeed, only 34% of people say they LOVE pumpkin spice lattes. 40% are basically indifferent toward them, and 26% hate them.

Here are more of the results about fall foods . . .

1. Hot chocolate . . . 89% love it, 2% hate it.

2. Apple cider . . . 58% love it, 13% hate it.

3. Pumpkin pie . . . 53% love it, 16% hate it.

4. Caramel apples . . . 49% love them, 12% hate them.

5. Butternut squash . . . 35% love it, 30% hate it. Yes, it’s slightly MORE beloved than pumpkin spice lattes.

6. Candy corn . . . 31% love it, 29% hate it.

7. Pumpkin soup . . . 21% love it, 36% hate it.

**The 69th annual Emmy Awards aired on CBS last night hosted by Stephen Colbert, here are a few of the big winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Big Little Lies”

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Veep” and “Saturday Night Live” were also big winners.

**Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic to a TV near you. Us Weekly reports that he filmed a TV special in New York City yesterday.

A source told Us exclusively that Mars is shooting a top-secret network TV special, performing a special show at the Apollo Theater.

“He will shoot the show two times in front of two different audiences,” the source tells Us. “It’s straight-out music with interview segments to be spliced in, like the Adele concert [that ran on NBC last year].”

“BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO,” will air Wednesday, Nov. 29 ON CBS.