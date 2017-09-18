Chester Bennington’s Wife Posts Video As A Way To Help Prevent Suicide

When Chester Bennington took his own life in July, many people were shocked at the “randomness” of his death. Others thought, “Who knew he was so unhappy?”

One thing we do know: YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT SOMEONE ELSE IS GOING THROUGH.

In a new video of Chester posted by his wife Talinda, he appeared happy and engaged with his own family less than 2 days before his hanging suicide. She says it was shot just 36 hours before his death. She captioned the vid saying “This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him.”

According to TMZ, ‘Talinda seems to be making a point here — even though Chester might have been deeply depressed … he was able to mask it well enough around those closest to him. She’s already taken steps to prevent copycat cases by putting together an org to help fight suicide.’