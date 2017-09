For the past few days, Geoff Sheen and Lauren Kelly have had some fun at Sarah Pepper’s expense. Every show Sarah likes is “terrible” (according to Geoff) and on the verge of cancellation. We saw this piece about car companies cancelling various models.

Got us thinking: what thing do you love that has been cancelled?

Sarah: sharkleberry fin, Squirt

Geoff: Star Crunch from Little Debbie, Arcades

Lauren: playdough hairshop