Houston Couple Donating Wedding Money To Harvey Relief

Shellie Schoellkopf and Robert Callaway, both Houston natives, are special folks who opened their hearts, home, and their pockets to their loved ones.

The couple planned to hold their wedding reception in October for 150 guests at a restaurant in downtown Houston.

Then Hurricane Harvey happened.

Shellie and Robert opened their home to relatives whose home was destroyed by Harvey’s floodwaters. They also helped close family friends demolish the first floor of their flood-ravaged home so they can begin to rebuild.

As Schoellkopf and Callaway looked at the guest list for their Oct. 7 wedding, they saw that nearly everyone was affected by Harvey.

