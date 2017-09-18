Man Pretends To Drop Girlfriends iPhone In A Sink Of Water

Rebekah and Ruben are online prankers. The couple have pulled a lot of pranks on each other and part of me would think either they are going to kill the trust in their relationship or build it stronger than ever over a common love of driving the other one crazy.

Ruben was searching for revenge on Rebekah after the video of “Rebekah spikes Ruben’s food” surfaced where she fed him cat food disguised as pie.

This time because “Ruben” knows that “Rebekah loves her phone”. So much so that she “can’t live without it”.

He bought a fake phone on the internet and then took her case off of her phone and then dropped it into a sink full of water. She was distraught and angry and immediately grabbed it out. He went along with the bit but he finally broke character and started laughing.

Apparently, this is fun for the two of them.

