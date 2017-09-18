Man Pretends To Drop Girlfriends iPhone In A Sink Of Water

Filed Under: Couple who pranks, Dropping iPhone in sink
Photo: SE

Rebekah and Ruben are online prankers. The couple have pulled a lot of pranks on each other and part of me would think either they are going to kill the trust in their relationship or build it stronger than ever over a common love of driving the other one crazy.

Ruben was searching for revenge on Rebekah after the video of “Rebekah spikes Ruben’s food” surfaced where she fed him cat food disguised as pie.

This time because “Ruben” knows that “Rebekah loves her phone”. So much so that she “can’t live without it”.

He bought a fake phone on the internet and then took her case off of her phone and then dropped it into a sink full of water.  She was distraught and angry and immediately grabbed it out. He went along with the bit but he finally broke character and started laughing.

Apparently, this is fun for the two of them.

You can see the full story and video here. 

Over and over again.

So many questions here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live