(Photos) The Alleged Kevin Hart OTHER WOMAN

Comedian Keven Hart is in the middle of a scandal involving video and photos of him allegedly with ANOTHER WOMEN. Criminals have been trying to extort him out of millions under threat of releasing the files. He’s been preemptively talking about it!

According to People Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that allegedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart. “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” Hart’s rep confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

This is supposedly the other woman and statement!

Apparently, he’s not even sweating it! He did knock Seinfeld off the list of highest comedian earners, racking in 87Mil last year.