Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night was both emotional and inspirational at Dickinson High School as the Gators took the field for the first time since the storm.

It was a sold out crowd!

Saturday I headed to the Woodland as the Zac Brown Band met with some volunteers and first responders before their show and I got meet the Woodland Fire Department.

 

Sunday morning was the Running of the Bulls and I am so proud of Lauren  Kelly for finishing the 5k! Totally already signed her up for a 10k 🙂

Then, cause I’m basic, I bought Pumpkin Spice Cheerios 🙂

