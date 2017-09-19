96 Second News: Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Comments On Taylor Swift; Toys R Us Files For Bankruptcy

**Jake Gyllenhaal (sort of) answered a question about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift while promoting his upcoming movie Stronger.

Jake sat down for an interview with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, whom he portrays in the biographical drama. During the Facebook Live session, the two men discussed their favorite Boston-based movies and restaurants before Bauman shifted the conversation to the Taylor question…

“If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?” he asked. Gyllenhaal responded with a question of his own for further clarification: “For me, or about it?”

“For you. Like a country song,” Bauman said, to which Jake replied, “She sort of moved more into pop now.”

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for a brief three months in 2010. Several of her songs are believed to be about him, including “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

**Toys R Us has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.

A statement by the Wayne, New Jersey-based company late Monday says it voluntarily is seeking relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond.

Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.

It emphasizes that its approximately 1,600 locations will remain open, that it will continue to work with suppliers and sell merchandise.

There are 15 Toys R US and Babies R Us stores located in the Houston area.

**Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words that they’ve added to their dictionary, which basically legitimizes them as actual vocabulary words. Here are a few:

1. Pregame . . . “to begin drinking alcohol before an event or activity, such as a party or a night out.”

2. Froyo . . . “frozen yogurt.”

3. Sriracha . . . “a pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar, and that is typically used as a condiment.”

4. Front . . . “to assume a fake or false personality to conceal one’s true identity and character.”

5. Schneid . . . “a slang term for a losing streak, as in sports.”

6. Troll . . . “to harass, criticize, or antagonize someone, especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”

Click HERE for more!

**According to a new study, LAS VEGAS the most fun city in the U.S.

Researchers looked at 58 different factors, like how many parks there are . . . how nice the weather is . . . how many bars there are per capita . . . how many music venues each city has . . . and how much it all costs. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Las Vegas. It ranked first in nightlife, and sixth in entertainment and recreation.

2. Orlando. It was near the top in both nightlife and recreation, and it’s a lot cheaper than Vegas.

3. New York. Even though it’s the most expensive city to have fun in.

4. Miami.

5. Portland, Oregon.

6. Atlanta.

7. San Francisco.

8. New Orleans.

9. Chicago.

10. San Diego.

See the full list HERE!

**According to a new fall foods and drinks survey by Buzzfeed, only 34% of people say they LOVE pumpkin spice lattes. 40% are basically indifferent toward them, and 26% hate them.

Here are more of the results about fall foods . . .

1. Hot chocolate . . . 89% love it, 2% hate it.

2. Apple cider . . . 58% love it, 13% hate it.

3. Pumpkin pie . . . 53% love it, 16% hate it.

4. Caramel apples . . . 49% love them, 12% hate them.

5. Butternut squash . . . 35% love it, 30% hate it. Yes, it’s slightly MORE beloved than pumpkin spice lattes.

6. Candy corn . . . 31% love it, 29% hate it.

7. Pumpkin soup . . . 21% love it, 36% hate it.

**A woman named Tiffany Hatfield lives near Orlando, and decided to evacuate to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma. She headed north to stay with someone in Virginia. And on her way, she stopped at a gas station in North Carolina.

While she was there, she bought a $5 scratcher ticket, and she ended up winning TEN GRAND. And the money couldn’t have come at a better time, because it turns out her house was damaged in the storm. So she’s using the money to fix it up.

You can’t win if you don’t play!

Click HERE to see her picture.

**There’s a new list of ‘The Top 10 Movies to Watch on a Flight‘…

The survey was conducted in the U.K., and they found that 11% of people admitted to CRYING while watching a movie on a plane . . . “with men more likely to do so than women.”

Here are the top 10:

1. “Bridesmaids”

2. “The Hangover”

3. “Meet the Parents”

4. “The Shawshank Redemption”

5. “Jason Bourne”

6. “Forrest Gump”

7. “Groundhog Day”

8. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

9. “Pretty Woman”

10. “Slumdog Millionaire”

Click HERE for more info.

**Linkin Park has announced their first show since Chester Bennington’s passing. It’ll be a “celebration” of Chester . . . and it’s happening on October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.

They’ll be joined by guests, and Linkin Park will donate all their fees to Music for Relief’s ‘One More Light Fund.’ There aren’t any other details.

It’s possible that this could be the FINAL Linkin Park show. They haven’t said anything to confirm that. The band also just released a video for “One More Light” that honors Chester.

**Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic to a TV near you. Us Weekly reports that he filmed a TV special in New York City yesterday.

A source told Us exclusively that Mars is shooting a top-secret network TV special, performing a special show at the Apollo Theater.

“He will shoot the show two times in front of two different audiences,” the source tells Us. “It’s straight-out music with interview segments to be spliced in, like the Adele concert [that ran on NBC last year].”

“BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO,” will air Wednesday, Nov. 29 ON CBS.