A Unicorn Frappucino? Avocado Toast? Halloween Costume Ideas For 2017

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: 2017, costumes, frappuccino, Game of Thrones, Halloweem costumes, ideas, Starbucks, unicorn

I can’t believe it, but Halloween is just around the corner! It’s one of my favorite times of the year, not only because of the candy…but because of the creative costumes!

Here at CBS Radio Houston, our big boss Sarah F. love the holiday as well, and we always have an amazing Halloween costume contest (which myself and Sarah Pepper have won TWICE now!)

We’re going for the gold again this year (and adding Geoff into the MIX) and we are looking for some really good costume ideas. You got any?

ABC 13 had a list on their website that had some cute ideas, check these out:

  • Wonder Woman
  • Characters from the Netflix show “Glow”
  • Jon Snow, White walkers or Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones”
  • Moana
  • Star Wars characters
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Avocado toast
  • PJ Masks
  • Minions
  • Captain Underpants
  • Prince George in his first day of school outfit
  • Rhianna Met Gala
  • Stranger Things characters
  • Moochin Munchins
More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live