Dad Disciplines His Kid By Dressing Like A Clown And Chasing Her But A Scared Neighbor Shoots At Him

This probably won’t make any of the “how to be a better parent” books. From WKBN:

Vernon Barrett, Jr, 25, from Boardman, Ohio was having trouble with his six-year-old daughter. He claims she’s been having behavior problems at school and at home. So he decided to try to scare her straight.

He dressed up as a scary clown and chasing her down the street. But she had no idea it was him. So as she ran down the street screaming, she ran into a random neighbor’s apartment and begged for help because a clown was chasing her. That neighbor is named Dion Santiago. He’d had a few beers and he was scared of the clown outside too so he grabbed his gun and fired a few shots at him. Fortunately they missed. The cops eventually came and sorted everything out. Vernon was charged with child endangerment and inducing panic . . . and Dion was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated.