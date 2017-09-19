Funny Things Students Say

There are a ton of websites that teachers add to that have the funny things their students have said them and with school starting and a lot of veteran and new teachers entering the schools. Here are some of the funny ones from Education To The Core:

While I was on recess duty and pregnant a student asked “If you open your mouth, do you think the baby can feel the wind?” It was adorable and funny. -Katie M

During student teaching-

Me: “What is the name of this shape? (Rhombus)”

Class: “Ummm”

Me: “It starts with an R”

Student: “RECTUM!!!…no wait..that’s something else…” -Gina F.

A student said the difference between a crocodile and an alligator was that the crocodile stinks. She meant extinct. -Carla S.

I had a student rush in all excited to tell me that her ancestors came over on the cauliflower.

—Amy St. Ours

