Funny Things Students Say

There are a ton of websites that teachers add to that have the funny things their students have said them and with school starting and a lot of veteran and new teachers entering the schools.  Here are some of the funny ones from Education To The Core:

While I was on recess duty and pregnant a student asked “If you open your mouth, do you think the baby can feel the wind?” It was adorable and funny. -Katie M

During student teaching-
Me: “What is the name of this shape? (Rhombus)”
Class: “Ummm”
Me: “It starts with an R”
Student: “RECTUM!!!…no wait..that’s something else…” -Gina F.

A student said the difference between a crocodile and an alligator was that the crocodile stinks. She meant extinct. -Carla S.

I had a student rush in all excited to tell me that her ancestors came over on the cauliflower.
Amy St. Ours

Teachers what are some of the funniest things you have heard come out of your kids mouths?

 

 

